Josi (lower body) won't play Saturday versus Colorado, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Josi will miss his second straight game. Nashville is being cautious by not rushing the 34-year-old blueliner back into the lineup too soon. He has seven goals, 23 points, 86 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and 32 hits in 29 appearances this season. With Josi, Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) and Alexandre Carrier (upper body) unavailable, Marc Del Gaizo, Adam Wilsby and Kevin Gravel have been playing for the Predators.