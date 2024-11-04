Edstrom scored a goal on two shots and logged two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Edstrom scored a bit of a fluky goal, as the puck popped up in the air and landed in the net with Ilya Sorokin failing to react to it. That goal stretched the Rangers' lead to 4-2. Edstrom has consistently filled a fourth-line role this season, and he rarely sees much more than 7-9 minutes of ice time per game. He has two points, eight shots on net, 19 hits, 17 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 11 appearances.