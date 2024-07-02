Groulx inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Rangers on Tuesday.

Groulx played in 45 games for the Ducks last season in which he recorded two assists, 32 shots and 101 hits while averaging 12:11 of ice time. Despite suiting up in more than half of Anaheim's games, the team opted not to give him a qualifying offer, allowing the 24-year-old center to become an unrestricted free agent. With the Rangers, Groulx could struggle for regular opportunities given the organizational depth at forward.