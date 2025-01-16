Shesterkin was the first goalie off the ice Thursday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports, indicating he'll be in goal on the road against Utah.

Shesterkin has been much better since his return from an upper-body injury, going 2-0-1 with a 1.92 GAA in his three starts. With the 29-year-old Russian available again, the Rangers seem set to continue to ride their workhorse backstop, as this will be his fourth straight start. Still, a back-to-back against Columbus and Montreal on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, figures to see Jonathan Quick get into a game.