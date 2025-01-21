Shesterkin will be between the pipes for Tuesday's home game against Ottawa, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin is undefeated in regulation over his last five outings, posting a 4-0-1 record, 1.73 GAA and one shutout along the way. He comes into Tuesday's tilt with an extra night off after Jonathan Quick played in Sunday's clash with Montreal. If the 29-year-old Shesterkin can keep his play from dipping, he may still be capable of reaching the 30-win mark for the fourth straight year -- though he is running out of time with just 15 victories in 32 outings thus far.