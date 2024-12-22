Rempe was suspended for eight games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday for boarding and elbowing Dallas' Miro Heiskanen on Friday.

Rempe was ejected from Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars and received a five-minute major for elbowing on the play. He is considered a repeat offender and will forfeit $80,000 in salary during his suspension. The 22-year-old forward won't be eligible to return until Jan. 9 against New Jersey. Jimmy Vesey and Jonny Brodzinski could play on the fourth line during Rempe's absence.