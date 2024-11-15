Zibanejad scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Zibanejad had a terrible game versus the Jets on Tuesday, but he redeemed himself Thursday with his first goal since Oct. 22. The 31-year-old center has had trouble finding consistency early in the campaign -- he hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in more than two consecutive contests. He's at three goals, nine helpers, 30 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 15 outings, and he remains in a top-line role.