Talbot suffered a recurrence of his lower-body injury at practice Friday and will miss Saturday's tilt versus Toronto, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Talbot returned to game action Thursday for the first time in five contests and turned aside 32 of 34 shots in a 4-1 loss in Philadelphia. Talbot is 6-6-2 with a 2.69 GAA and a .916 save percentage across 16 outings in 2024-25. Ville Husso will start against the Maple Leafs and the Red Wings will likely recall Sebastian Cossa from AHL Grand Rapids to back up.