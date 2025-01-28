Soderblom scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

In his fourth game since his promotion from AHL Grand Rapids on Jan. 21, Soderblom picked up his first point, and it was a big one -- the 23-year-old banged home a rebound late in the second period to break open a 2-2 tie. Soderblom is filling a bottom-six role and doesn't have much of a pedigree as a sixth-round pick in the 2019 Draft, so even with players like Patrick Kane (upper body) currently on the shelf, he's unlikely to move into a more prominent role. He's been clutch during his brief time in the NHL however, and three of his six career goals over 25 NHL appearances have been game-winners.