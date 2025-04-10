Soderblom didn't participate in Thursday's game-day skate, raising doubts regarding his availability against the Panthers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Soderblom previously missed four games with an undisclosed injury, so it's possible that the winger is still working his way back to 100 percent. If the 23-year-old winger can't give it a go Thursday, Austin Watson is expected to rejoin the lineup.