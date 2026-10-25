Soderblom notched an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Soderblom has filled a part-time role this season, though he has played in four of the last five contests. The helper was his first point to go with five shots on net, 14 hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. Soderblom will see most of his playing time on the fourth line. His path to playing time is a little clearer while Evgeni Malkin (illness) and Egor Chinakhov (lower body) are out.