Soderblom (upper body) was deemed day-to-day on Tuesday.

Soderblom is set to miss Tuesday's practice after popping up on Tuesday's injury report. The 25-year-old winger had seen heightened playing time as of late with Egor Chinakhov (lower body) and Evgeni Malkin (illness) sidelined. Soderblom was solid in those opportunities, posting an assist, five shots on net, a plus-1 rating, 14 hits and four blocked shots across six appearances. His status will be monitored ahead of the Penguins' next contest, which is Thursday's clash against the Mammoth.