Berggren scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

Berggren tallied at 15:14 of the third period to tie the game at 1-1, which allowed Lucas Raymond to play the hero with the game-winner in the final minute of regulation. With three goals over his last five games, Berggren is heating up on offense. He has a total of four points, 34 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 19 outings this season. Since he's stuck in a fourth-line role, his recent success on offense is unlikely to last barring a move to a better spot in the lineup.