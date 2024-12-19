Raymond scored an empty-net goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Flyers.

The fourth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft continued an incredible hot streak that has seen him light the lamp 11 times in the last 13 games, with 16 total points during that span. Remarkably, only one of those tallies has come with the man advantage, suggesting there may be even more upside lurking in Raymond's fantasy profile given that he's a fixture on Detroit's first power-play unit. On the season, the 22-year-old winger has popped for 13 goals and 33 points in 31 contests as he heads toward a career-best campaign.