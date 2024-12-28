Tarasenko recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Tarasenko ended an eight-game slump when he helped out on a Simon Edvinsson tally in the third period. Prior to the holiday break, Tarasenko had been on the top line, but he was back on the third line Friday. The 33-year-old winger is at 13 points, 60 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-9 rating through 34 appearances this season in what's shaping up to be one of the worst healthy campaigns of his career.