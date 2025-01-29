McLeod produced an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

McLeod set up a Tage Thompson tally in the second period. This was McLeod's second game back from missing three contests due to an upper-body injury. Just before the injury, he was moved up to the first line, but he's played on the third line since his return, so his fantasy value is likely to remain fairly low. For the season, the 25-year-old center has 10 goals, 15 helpers, 51 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 47 appearances.