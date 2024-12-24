Luukkonen stopped 27 of 28 shots in Monday's 7-1 win over the Islanders.

Luukkonen recorded his first win since Nov. 22 and was excellent in this contest, giving up a goal in the second period to Kyle Palmieri when Buffalo already had a five-goal advantage. This was also a huge bounce-back performance for Luukkonen, who, record aside, had posted a save percentage below the .720 mark in his last two starts while allowing 10 goals on 34 shots in that span. The Finnish netminder should remain as Buffalo's top option between the pipes, but the team's overall struggles limit his upside considerably.