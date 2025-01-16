Luukkonen stopped 35 of 37 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Luukkonen faced a lot of pressure, especially late in the contest, but he was able to come away with his third win in four starts. He's allowed a total of 10 goals in that span, five of which he gave up in Saturday's loss to the Kraken. Luukkonen improved to 14-13-4 with a 2.99 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 32 starts this season. The Sabres' next game is Friday at home versus the Penguins before the team begins a four-game road trip Monday in Seattle.