Benson scored his third goal of the season Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win over St. Louis.

Benson tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, and he added four shots, one hit and a plus-2 rating in 17:21 of ice time. After being held off the scoresheet in his first seven outings while contending with a lower-body injury earlier in the season, Benson has produced three goals and an assist across a four-game span. The 19-year-old is currently occupying a top-line role and spot on the No. 2 power-play unit.