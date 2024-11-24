Tkachuk scored a power-play goal on two shots, doled out seven hits and added 21 PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

This game turned nasty after Quinn Hughes board Josh Norris, and nasty works just fine for Tkachuk. He was involved in a dust-up in each period, and the referees had had enough of the winger's antics after his third-period fight with Dakota Joshua, tacking a misconduct penalty onto Tkachuk's line. The Senators nearly made a comeback without their captain, so that aggression may have been misplaced in a game that was still somewhat up for grabs. Fantasy managers won't mind -- Tkachuk now has 10 goals, 11 assists, 82 shots on net, 92 hits and a league-leading 48 PIM through 20 appearances this season. Few players can even approach a stat line of that caliber, making the 25-year-old somewhat of a unicorn for fantasy purposes.