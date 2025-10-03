Shepard was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Friday.

With just one preseason game remaining, Shepard's services were no longer required for the NHL club, especially since it still has three netminders on the roster. At this point, Shepard seems to be firmly cemented as the No. 4 option for the club, which means he faces an uphill battle to even make the lineup for an NHL game this year. As such, don't expect him to offer much, if any, fantasy value this year.