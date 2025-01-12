Sanderson produced a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.

Sanderson has three helpers over his last six games, and they've all been on the power play. The 22-year-old defenseman is up to 23 points (15 on the power play), 84 shots on net, 81 blocked shots, 25 hits and a minus-16 rating over 41 appearances. He's on track to surpass his career-best total of 38 points from last season, but he's experiencing steady progression rather than a major breakout.