Sanderson scored the go-ahead goal, fired four shots on net and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over Columbus.

The 22-year-old's goal in the second period would be enough for the Senators to hold onto their lead for the win. Sanderson's eighth goal of the season brings him one point shy of reaching the 50-point mark for the first time in his career. He currently ranks 12th among defensemen in points and is fourth in points overall for the Senators. Sanderson had a successful March offensively with 13 points in 14 contests. He also took 29 shots on net and blocked 23 shots in that span, showcasing his fantasy value across multiple categories. Sanderson is a must-start on the blue line in fantasy with the fantasy playoffs in full swing.