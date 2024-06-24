Boston traded Ullmark to the Senators for Joonas Korpisalo, Mark Kastelic and a 2024 first-round pick Monday.

Ullmark will head to Ottawa with one year remaining on his contract, but it seems likely that the team will look to work out an extension. He won the Vezina Trophy during the 2022-23 campaign with just 49 appearances and split the workload with Jeremy Swayman again for most of this season, producing a .915 save percentage and a 2.58 GAA in the process. With Korpisalo heading to the Bruins, Ullmark should see more action during the 2024-25 campaign while Anton Forsberg serves as the backup. Ullmark appeared in just two of Boston's 13 postseason games.