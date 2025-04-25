Ullmark stopped 17 of 20 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 3.

The Senators' playoff run is hanging by a thread -- a second straight overtime loss put them down 3-0 in the series. Ullmark did fairly well to keep his team in the battle Thursday, but Simon Benoit's tally 1:19 into overtime made that effort go to waste. Ullmark has allowed 12 goals on 65 shots over three contests this postseason. He'll likely get the nod again for Game 4 on Saturday as the Senators face the Herculean task of needing four straight wins to keep their playoffs going.