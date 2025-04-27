Ullmark made 31 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over Toronto on Saturday in Game 4.

Ullmark put up a sparkling, Vezina-quality performance Saturday to quiet his critics for at least one night. He is 1-3 with a 3.44 GAA and an .848 save percentage this postseason. Through 14 playoff games in his career, he has a 4-10 record with a 3.54 GAA and an .878 save percentage. Ottawa will need another performance like Saturday's in Game 5 in Toronto on Tuesday to avoid elimination.