Ullmark (lower body) is expected to miss the next 1-2 weeks, Claire Hanna of TSN reports Thursday.

Ullmark was placed on injured reserve after suffering the injury during Wednesday's game against Florida, so we already knew that he'd miss at least a week, and it seems he's not expected to miss much more than that. The 33-year-old has a 7-1-0 record, 1.33 GAA and .945 save percentage in eight appearances this campaign. Jonas Johansson has been called up from the minors, and he's set to be Samuel Ersson's understudy for Thursday's home game against San Jose.