Stutzle notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Stutzle has three goals and six helpers during a seven-game point streak, and he's earned at least one power-play point in three of his last four games. The 22-year-old set up one of Brady Tkachuk's goal Sunday. Stutzle has been dynamic in a top-line role in 2024-25, earning 10 goals, 20 helpers, 51 shots on net, 47 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 24 appearances.