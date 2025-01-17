Georgiev stopped 30 of 33 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets, with Columbus' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Jackets scored twice in the first period due to a few defensive breakdowns by the Sharks, and the offense wasn't able to dig out of the early hole. Georgiev has started four of the last five games, going 1-3-0 with a 2.80 GAA and .914 save percentage, and San Jose may be showcasing the 28-year-old -- he becomes a free agent this summer, and Yaroslav Askarov is the team's goalie of the future -- ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.