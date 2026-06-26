Sharks' Ivar Stenberg: Second overall draft pick

Stenberg was the second overall pick by San Jose in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Stenberg projects as a true number one winger. He has it all -- elite skill at NHL speed, a nasty release, intense compete especially along the wall, and hockey IQ that makes him an instant pro two-way threat. He's already proven his mettle against men in the SHL where his 33 points and plus-10 rating in 43 games stands as one of the league's best-ever under-19 seasons. Better than both Anaheim's Leo Carlsson and Chicago's Anton Frondell. And best since 1998-99 when Daniel and Henrik Sedin delivered 42 and 34, respectively. Plus he was one of Sweden's top-three players at the most recent IIHF World Championships. Stenberg will be a top-six fixture in San Jose instantly, much like Jake Guentzel is in Tampa Bay, and he could end up the best player from the 2026 Entry Draft. He'll be a star skating with Macklin Celebrini.