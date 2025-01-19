Rutta posted an even-strength assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to New York.

Rutta nabbed the primary assist on Barclay Goodrow's lone goal in the loss. Rutta has gotten in the scoresheet in two of his last three games, and through eight appearances in January, he's logged one goal, two assists and a minus-2 rating. The 6-foot-3 blueliner provides value in the form of blocked shots, but he shouldn't warrant much fantasy consideration outside of the deepest of leagues. The 34-year-old has two goals, eight points and a minus-6 rating through 48 outings on the season.