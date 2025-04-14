Rutta scored a goal on two shots, added three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

This was Rutta's second game back after he missed 27 contests due to a lower-body injury. He cashed in on a rebound of a Tyler Toffoli shot that deflected off William Eklund. With other injuries piling up on the Sharks' blue line, Rutta is likely to close out the year in the lineup. He's at three goals, nine points, 54 shots on net, 40 hits, 80 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 53 appearances this season.