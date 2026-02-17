Rutta (upper body) is in the lineup for Czechia versus Denmark on Tuesday in the qualifying round of the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Rutta was injured in Czechia's opening game of the tournament against Canada on Thursday and missed the next two matchups. The veteran blueliner will slot into a bottom-four role and try to help his country advance to the quarterfinals against Canada on Wednesday.