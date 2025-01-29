Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Wednesday that Kostin (lower body) will likely return to game action shortly after the league's break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kostin hasn't suited up since Jan. 10 due to his lower-body injury, and he'll likely require several more weeks before he's cleared to return. The 25-year-old made 26 appearances for the Sharks before sustaining his injury, racking up a goal, three assists, 82 hits and 25 PIM while averaging 10:32 of ice time.