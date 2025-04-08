Kostin was scratched for the eighth time in nine games in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

The Sharks pivoted to prospect evaluation in mid-March, and that has left Kostin out of the lineup regularly. He could get into some games late in the campaign, but he'll likely be limited to bottom-six minutes. The winger has just seven points with 28 shots on net, 27 PIM and 111 hits over 35 appearances this season. He's set for restricted free agency this summer, but it's possible the Sharks opt to not give him a qualifying offer, which would put him in unrestricted free agency.