Vlasic (back) could play during the team's six-game road trip after head coach Ryan Warsofsky told reporters Tuesday, "He's close. He practiced obviously yesterday, he'll practice tomorrow and then we'll circle back," per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Vlasic won't be an option to face the Capitals on Tuesday but looks close to getting back into action before the Sharks return home and face Utah on Dec. 14. Once the veteran blueliner does get the green light, he figures to replace Jan Rutta in the lineup, though Henry Thrun could also be in danger of being dropped.