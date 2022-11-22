Gregor scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Monday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Gregor has been out of the lineup more often than not this year, mainly because of a lack of production. He stepped into a third-line role Monday and cashed in, scoring at 6:22 of the first period on an assist from Luke Kunin. The goal was Gregor's first point in seven appearances, and he's added nine shots, nine hits, five PIM and a minus-2 rating. While it might earn him a longer look in the lineup, fantasy managers can look elsewhere for their depth forwards.