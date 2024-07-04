Dellandrea signed a two-year, $2.6 million contract with the Sharks on Thursday, per PuckPedia.

Dellandrea was dealt to San Jose from Dallas on June 19 for a 2025 fourth-round pick. The 13th pick in the 2018 Draft by the Stars, Dellandrea played in only 42 regular-season games in 2023-24, due to injuries and healthy scratches. He managed two goals and nine points, as well as a goal in six postseason games. Dellandrea will get a new start with the Sharks and will likely find himself battling for a role as a bottom-six forward in training camp.