Smith scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Panthers.

Smith extended his point streak to four games (two goals, three assists), and he's gone plus-5 in that span. The 19-year-old also led all Sharks forward with 18:43 of ice time Saturday, which was his third-highest mark in a game this season. He's up to eight goals, 12 assists, 62 shots on net and a minus-12 rating across 44 appearances and looks to be gaining trust with head coach Ryan Warsofsky. Smith has played on the top line lately and may be worth considering in fantasy formats that focus on offense.