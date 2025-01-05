Eklund picked up an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over New Jersey.

Eklund missed four games due to an upper-body injury before logging 18:08 of playing time in his return. He has taken the next step forward this season and remains on target for a potential 60-point season. Even more remarkably, the highly skilled and hard-working Eklund has gone from minus-45 last year to plus-1 in 37 games this season. Keeper and dynasty managers are well-acquainted with this smart Swede, and those in deep redraft formats could find use for a 60-point winger.