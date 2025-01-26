Askarov stopped 14 of 17 shots in relief of Alexandar Georgiev in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Panthers.

Askarov will avoid taking a result from this game, but that's about the only positive. The Panthers eased up after a four-goal second period, but Askarov didn't do much better than Georgiev after entering early in the middle frame. He's winless over his last four outings, and Askarov has allowed 16 goals in that span. The 22-year-old remains at 3-5-2 through 11 appearances, but his GAA rose to 3.04 and his save percentage dropped to .898 with this performance. The Sharks' next game is Monday at home versus the Penguins.