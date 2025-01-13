Blackwell recorded a power-play assist and three hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Blackwell ended an eight-game point drought with his helper on Evgenii Dadonov's third-period goal. Playing in a bottom-six role often keeps Blackwell away from consistent scoring contributions. Overall, he has nine points, 41 shots on net, 50 hits and a plus-1 rating over 37 appearances this season. Despite the lack of offense, Blackwell is likely to remain in the lineup on a regular basis as a veteran forward.