Oettinger is expected to start at home against San Jose on Wednesday, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Oettinger has won his past three starts while allowing just four goals on 69 shots (.942 save percentage). He had a down campaign in 2023-24 with a 2.72 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 54 regular-season outings, but Oettinger is enjoying a resurgent season, posting a 9-3-0 record, 2.27 GAA and .917 save percentage through 12 appearances. San Jose, which ranks 28th offensively with 2.50 goals per game, figures to be a favorable matchup for Oettinger.