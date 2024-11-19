Benn notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Benn is in a seven-game goal drought, but he has four assists, 28 PIM and 12 hits in that span. The 35-year-old had another excellent game at the faceoff dot as well, winning 10 of 11 draws. He's taken 141 faceoffs this season, winning 92 of them for a 65.2 percent success rate. While he doesn't have a ton of volume at the dot, he can help in fantasy formats that count the stat since he's primarily played left wing instead of center. Benn has added nine points, 28 shots on net, 28 hits and 38 PIM over 17 appearances.