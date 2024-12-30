Stankoven logged an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Stankoven was listed on the fourth line but played 14:57 of ice time, consistent with middle-six usage. The 21-year-old forward has fallen flat in December with just three assists over 12 appearances this month. Overall, he's at 18 points, 89 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-1 rating through 33 games. The Stars have opted to go with a veteran top six for a while, so Stankoven will have to perform well to earn his way back into a larger role on a regular basis.