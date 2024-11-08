Stankoven scored an empty-net goal on six shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Stankoven earned his third multi-point effort of the campaign in this contest. The 21-year-old was once again on the third line, but he's been productive despite frequently moving around the lineup. He's up to two goals, 10 helpers, 33 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 12 appearances, and that's with a 6.1 shooting percentage that is likely well below his talent level.