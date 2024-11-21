Dumba logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Dumba has been back for nearly a month since he missed four games with a lower-body injury, and this was his first point over 10 outings in that span. He didn't get on the scoresheet in either of his first two appearances, and the lack of offense saw him spend two games as a healthy scratch last week. Dumba has added 20 hits, 17 PIM, 12 blocked shots, 12 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 12 contests this season, playing mainly in a bottom-four role. He could have some safety for playing time if Nils Lundkvist (lower body) misses time after exiting early Wednesday.