Gustavsson stopped 28 of 31 shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Gustavsson was out of action for four games due to a lower-body injury. He wasn't quite at his best Monday, but he got the job done against the Blackhawks despite allowing a goal in each period. Gustavsson has won six of his last seven games and sports a 15-5-3 record with a 2.28 GAA and a .921 save percentage through 23 appearances. Barring any injury setbacks, he should resume his status as the Wild's No. 1 goalie, with the team's next game being Friday in Dallas.