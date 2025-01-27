Gaudreau scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Gaudreau scored for the second game in a row, and he also earned a plus rating for just the second time in six contests. The center's first-period tally put the Wild ahead 2-0 as they controlled play early Sunday. Gaudreau has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) over 50 appearances this season, returning to that threshold after missing out with a 15-point campaign in 2023-24. Still, he doesn't offer much steady non-scoring production from a third-line role, so he's not a particularly strong option for fantasy managers.