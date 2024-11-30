Spurgeon scored two goals including the game-winner in Friday's 3-2 victory over Chicago.

The veteran blueliner last found the back of the net on April 8, 2023, going 33 regular-season games -- plus six more playoff contests -- without a goal, but Spurgeon ended his drought midway through the second period when his shot attempt from in close deflected in off Connor Murphy's skate. Spurgeon's good puck luck didn't end there, though. Later in the frame, his seemingly harmless wrister from the blue line trickled into the net after Petr Mrazek failed to squeeze it with his glove. Spurgeon has eight points in 17 games on the season, adding 32 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 12 hits and a plus-7 rating to his ledger.